Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Miami International accounts for approximately 4.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Miami International worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Miami International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,810 shares of the company's stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,792,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miami International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,798 shares of the company's stock worth $80,763,000 after acquiring an additional 437,395 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt M. Eckert sold 37,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,478,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,625. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Emmons sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $1,972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.32. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 802,371 shares of company stock worth $35,208,184 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Miami International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 42.98. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $57.14.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Miami International

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

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