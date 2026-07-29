Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,242 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the company's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.1% to $9.36 billion, exceeding the approximately $9.21 billion analyst consensus. Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by steady chocolate and biscuit demand and strength in Latin America. Reuters article

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.1% to $9.36 billion, exceeding the approximately $9.21 billion analyst consensus. Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by steady chocolate and biscuit demand and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.73 per share, ahead of estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Management also reported volume/mix growth of 0.7% and improved profitability, suggesting that demand and pricing actions are beginning to support the business. Zacks earnings article

Adjusted earnings were $0.73 per share, ahead of estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Management also reported volume/mix growth of 0.7% and improved profitability, suggesting that demand and pricing actions are beginning to support the business. Positive Sentiment: Mondelez raised its outlook to at least 2% organic net-revenue growth for fiscal 2026. It also announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend, while returning $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of the year. Wall Street Journal article

Mondelez raised its outlook to at least 2% organic net-revenue growth for fiscal 2026. It also announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend, while returning $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Reported diluted EPS surged to $1.20, but adjusted EPS was $0.73 and declined 2.7% on a constant-currency basis. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 is broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 consensus, limiting the size of the outlook improvement. Mondelez Q2 results

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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