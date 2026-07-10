Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 193,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Mondelez International worth $192,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mondelez International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock worth $489,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,062,000 after buying an additional 2,801,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0%

MDLZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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