Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $117,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,020,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock worth $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,273,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,689 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Reuters earnings report

Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Mondelez Q2 results

The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Benzinga analyst actions

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside.

Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision could create headwinds for MDLZ despite its company-specific gains. Market update

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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