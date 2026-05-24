Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 555,063 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 555,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's holdings in Bank of America were worth $119,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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