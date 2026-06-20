Monetary Solutions Ltd Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Monetary Solutions Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $272.11 and a 52 week high of $338.09.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted as a long-term favorite by multiple market commentators, with articles pointing to Jamie Dimon’s leadership, a strong balance sheet, and the bank’s durable profit record. Jamie Dimon’s Savvy Leadership, Bold Initiatives Keep JPMorgan Chase on Top
- Positive Sentiment: The bank’s planned expansion of the Chase digital bank into at least five European countries over the next five years suggests a new growth avenue that could widen its customer base and support future revenue. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Among the Top 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Reddit
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was also linked to a new Morningstar collaboration with Apollo and Franklin Templeton on model portfolios, reinforcing JPMorgan’s role in wealth-management product innovation. Morningstar (MORN) Teams Up With Apollo, Franklin Templeton, And JPMorgan On New Models
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply reaffirmed JPMorgan as a top dividend or long-term holding, which is supportive sentiment but does not by itself change the near-term earnings outlook. Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, the DOJ is probing transactions tied to a business network linked to Iran’s supreme leader, and JPMorgan was named in the coverage. That adds regulatory and reputational risk, which can pressure the shares if the investigation deepens. DOJ probes JPMorgan, Citigroup transactions tied to Iran supreme leader's business network
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
(Free Report
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JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
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