Monetary Solutions Ltd Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Monetary Solutions Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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