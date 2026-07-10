Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 248.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company's stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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