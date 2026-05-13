Money Concepts Capital Corp Invests $1.34 Million in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $502,219.98. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $643,897.19. This represents a 354.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,160,197. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rubrik from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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