MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,495 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of MongoDB worth $179,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

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MongoDB Stock Down 1.5%

MDB stock opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.73, a PEG ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $2,093,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 464,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,211,512.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 132,616 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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