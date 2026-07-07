MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 3,586.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 139,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,247,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Weiss Ratings downgraded MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.36. 307,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,850. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -978.80, a PEG ratio of 1,279.90 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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