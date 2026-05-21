MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,628,000 after acquiring an additional 108,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $8,744,791. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $329.14 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $182.43 and a one year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50 day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of MongoDB from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.37.

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MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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