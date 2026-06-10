MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,323 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.53% of MongoDB worth $179,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $340.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -919.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1,271.53 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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