MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 2.0% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,638 shares of the company's stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $342.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -926.49, a PEG ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $444.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $296.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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