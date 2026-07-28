MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stake Boosted by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,105 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 22.9% of Daventry Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,100. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $377,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 982,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,552,040.25. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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