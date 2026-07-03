MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 1,134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,877 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 897.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,746 shares of company stock worth $50,247,978. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $354.88 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -959.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1,296.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $319.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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