Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,694 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $381.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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