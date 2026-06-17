Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 38,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $139,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,498.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,528.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $671.18 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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