Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 164.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,689.89 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.00 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,443.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,177.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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