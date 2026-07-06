Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,288.16 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $686.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,537.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.25. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,303 shares of company stock worth $124,360,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

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About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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