Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,677,316 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,498.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,528.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,219.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $671.18 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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