Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,652.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $671.18 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,520.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,215.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,527.05. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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