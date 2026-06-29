Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,874 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,129 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.25% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $132,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,527.05. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,369 shares of company stock valued at $134,899,529. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,316.24 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,553.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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