Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 25,439.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,899,611 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $121,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 113.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.07.

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Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6%

MNST opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets and sells energy drinks and other beverages worldwide. Its portfolio includes Monster Energy, Reign, Bang Energy, NOS, Full Throttle and other brands, with products offered in a range of flavors and formulations. The company also has an alcoholic-beverage business, with products that include The Beast Unleashed and Nasty Beast Hard Tea, as well as craft beer brands. Monster sells its products through a network of distributors and other retail channels in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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