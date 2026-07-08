Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,173 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,854.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,682.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,463.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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