Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,726 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 468.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.11 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

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