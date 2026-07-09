Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VST stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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