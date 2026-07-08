Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.76 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $949.41.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.52 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $923.21 and its 200-day moving average is $775.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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