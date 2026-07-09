Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 13,188 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 664.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,174 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 155.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 287,753 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 94,314 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KGI Securities cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here