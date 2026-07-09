Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,283 Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,283 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $9,389,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 108,674 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $445.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Saia from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $516.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $414.65 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.32 and a 52-week high of $494.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.57 and a 200-day moving average of $397.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saia wasn't on the list.

While Saia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here