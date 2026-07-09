Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.9%

PANW stock opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader.

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Palo Alto (PANW) Up More than 96% Over The Past 6 Months, Is it The Best Performing Agentic AI Stock?

Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Shares Soar on Palo Alto's 60% Next Gen Security Growth

Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Here's the key risk facing the Palo Alto Networks stock today

One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Negative Sentiment: Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment.

Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that PANW’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far and that extreme exuberance is a risk, which may be pressuring the stock despite strong fundamentals.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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