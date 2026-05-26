Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,175 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,934 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock worth $35,801,387. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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