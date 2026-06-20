Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies comprises 1.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock worth $707,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,439,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 185.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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