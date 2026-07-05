Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $108.77 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,301 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 170,298 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $108,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.19 and a 200-day moving average of $461.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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