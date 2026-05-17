Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 243,523 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,958 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 243,523 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $478,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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