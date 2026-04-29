Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,015 Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,015 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina by 74.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,946,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 354.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 289,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Up 14.6%

SANM stock opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $230.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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