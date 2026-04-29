Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 83,900 Bank OZK $OZK

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 349,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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