Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $5.15 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW opened at $291.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.00. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $338.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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