Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 11,371 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings in Rambus were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Rambus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Rambus News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed solid fundamentals: GAAP revenue of ~$180.2M, EPS of $0.63 (slightly above some consensus figures), healthy licensing billings and strong operating cash generation — signs of durable profitability and cash flow. Rambus Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI-related product momentum (SOCAMM2 and other memory/IP initiatives) on the earnings call, framing Rambus as positioned to capture AI memory demand longer term. Rambus Earnings Call Highlights AI-Fueled Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms raised targets after the print (Wells Fargo, Rosenblatt), reflecting confidence in the longer-term AI opportunity despite near-term noise. Rambus Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is a mixed signal: Q2 revenue was guided to $190M–$208M (midpoint near Street), but the wide range increases volatility and makes near-term forecasting uncertain. Review the slide deck for the detailed bridge. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takes disagree on whether the quarter missed or beat — different consensus baselines produced conflicting headlines, which amplifies intraday swings. See the earnings transcript for management color. Rambus Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded RMBS to Neutral (kept $120 PT) and flagged rising risk from a tightening DRAM supply environment and slower product cadence — the downgrade is cited as a primary driver of the sharp sell-off. Baird downgrades Rambus (RMBS)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock plunged sharply across multiple sessions after the print and downgrade as traders digested mixed metrics and moved to lock in gains after a prior run-up. Rambus (RMBS) Loses 21% on Downgrade to Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged a revenue/consensus miss depending on which Street estimate is used; paired with the analyst downgrade and recent insider selling, that intensified selling pressure. Rambus Stock Slide Tests Top Nasdaq Stocks Confidence Levels
Rambus Stock Performance
Rambus stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.63. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.80.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.90%. On average, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rambus
Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus
In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,426 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $470,162.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,960,710.55. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,577. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Rambus
(Free Report
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Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.
Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.
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