Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,755 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Capricor Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,561,880 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 355,161 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 128,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,796 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 199,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,216 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,758.99. This trade represents a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 61,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,848,365.05. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 147,529 shares of company stock worth $4,509,940 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.09.

View Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

See Also

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