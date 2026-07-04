Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Moody's were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moody's during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody's in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Moody's Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MCO opened at $489.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $452.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 target price on Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $541.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody's

Insider Activity at Moody's

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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