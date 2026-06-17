Moody's Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,562 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Moody's comprises 4.1% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $44,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,272,967 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,802,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody's by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,480 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,019,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody's by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody's by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody's from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $544.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $2,137,306 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $468.97 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $449.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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