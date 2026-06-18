Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $19.38 Million Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,455 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $19,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $515.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.29. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $525.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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