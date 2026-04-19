Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,812 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,243 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $120.00 to $87.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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