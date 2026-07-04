Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,603 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after buying an additional 627,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after buying an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

MSI stock opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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