Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,428 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Corpay were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. BOKF NA boosted its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Corpay Trading Up 0.7%

Corpay stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.54.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $378.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.23.

View Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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