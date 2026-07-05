Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,205 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 804 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HD opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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