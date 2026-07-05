Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,498 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,971 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

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SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $148.06 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

Key Stories Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. SAP Seeks to Rein In Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. SAP Celebrates America's 250th with Investment in the Next Generation

The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. SAP cuts hiring and travel to fund AI

Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. Negative Sentiment: The repeated focus on budget tightening, non-core hiring freezes, and expense controls may raise concerns that SAP is slowing spending to preserve margins, which can weigh on sentiment if investors worry about reduced growth in the near term. SAP wants workers to create new AI-powered jobs, slashes travel and expenses budgets to up AI spend

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

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