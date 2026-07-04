Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,572 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,634 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,725 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.30, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $358.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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