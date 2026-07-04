Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,992 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,488 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,509 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock worth $716,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $168,312,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock worth $307,263,000 after purchasing an additional 974,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $147,470,000 after purchasing an additional 372,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,657. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $168.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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